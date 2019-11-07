China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Former UK Labour lawmaker urges voters to back Johnson instead - November 7, 2019
- China says have agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in different phases - November 7, 2019
- China says some tariffs must be canceled on both sides for trade deal with U.S. - November 7, 2019