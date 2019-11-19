China says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on face mask ban

China’s top legislature said Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of legislation under the city’s Basic Law, which includes a proposed ban on face masks, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
