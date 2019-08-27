China says it hopes U.S. can create conditions for trade talks

China’s foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and China on trade, and said it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.
