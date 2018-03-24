China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States has violated international trade rules with an inquiry into intellectual property and China is ready to defend its interests, Vice Premier Liu He told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, state media said on Saturday.
