BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed its “resolute opposition” after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation that encourages the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Florida school says it was aware of bridge cracks before fatal collapse - March 17, 2018
- U.S. probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashes - March 17, 2018
- China says resolutely opposed to new U.S. law on ties with Taiwan - March 17, 2018