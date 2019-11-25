China says stopping violence, restoring order is paramount in Hong Kong: ministry spokesman

China’s foreign ministry, asked about the results of the weekend’s district council elections in Hong Kong, said stopping violence and restoring order is the paramount task in the city at the moment.
