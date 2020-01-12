China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it and the world will only ever recognize that there is “one China”, Beijing said on Sunday after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election and said she would not submit to China’s threats.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China says won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election - January 11, 2020
- Australian PM proposes high-powered inquiry into bushfires response - January 11, 2020
- Minister says Britain must reduce military dependence on U.S.: report - January 11, 2020