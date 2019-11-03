China, SE Asian states push trade pact despite India doubts

Leaders from China and Southeast Asia states called for swift agreement on what could become the world’s largest trade bloc at a regional summit on Sunday, but new demands from India left officials scrambling to salvage progress.
