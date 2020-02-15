China sees 2,641 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths, as it struggles to slow spread

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to contain its spread.
