Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on working during a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 900 people, most of them on the mainland.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Taiwan to bar entry of many Hong Kong, Macau residents to halt virus - February 10, 2020
- China slowly gets back to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record - February 10, 2020
- Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February - February 10, 2020