China stops Foxconn’s plan to resume production on Feb 10 on coronavirus worries: Nikkei

Chinese authorities have blocked Apple supplier Foxconn’s plan to resume production in China from Feb. 10, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid lingering concerns about the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
