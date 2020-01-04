China tells Iran foreign minister that U.S. should stop ‘abusing’ use of force

The United States should stop abusing the use of force and seek solutions via dialogue, China’s foreign minister said, after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Iran’s most prominent military commander.
