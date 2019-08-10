China tells UK to back off after minister’s call for Hong Kong probe

Beijing on Saturday told the United Kingdom to stay out of China’s internal affairs after Britain’s foreign minister called for an independent investigation into the recent protests in its former colony Hong Kong.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump: Kim says missile testing will stop when U.S.-South Korea joint drills end - August 10, 2019
- Watchdog demands answers as power cut causes chaos across Britain - August 10, 2019
- Southern Yemen separatists seize government camps in Aden - August 10, 2019