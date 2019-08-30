China will exempt Tesla Inc’s electric vehicles from its purchase tax, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Friday, a concession made amidst trade tensions with the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Florida prepares for impact as Hurricane Dorian churns toward U.S. coast - August 30, 2019
- China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax - August 30, 2019
- Democratic National Committee opposes Iowa, Nevada vote-by-phone plans - August 30, 2019