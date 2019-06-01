China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted

China will investigate whether FedEx Corp damaged the legal rights and interests of its clients, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, after Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said parcels intended for it were diverted.
