China to pump up U.S. car, aircraft, energy purchases in trade deal: source

China has pledged to buy nearly an additional $80 billion of manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years, plus just over $50 billion more in energy supplies, under a trade deal with China to be signed on Wednesday, a source briefed on the agreement said on Monday.
