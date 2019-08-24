China to raise import tariffs on U.S. scrap copper, aluminum from December 15

China will impose an extra 5% tariff on imports of copper scrap and aluminum scrap from the United States from Dec. 15, according to a list of retaliatory tariffs published by the Ministry of Finance late on Friday.
