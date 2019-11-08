China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods in a “phase one” trade deal if it is completed, officials from both sides said on Thursday, sparking division among some advisers to President Donald Trump.
