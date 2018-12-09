China urges Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences

China warned Canada on Saturday that there would be severe consequences if it did not immediately release Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s [HWT.UL] chief financial officer, calling the case “extremely nasty”.
