China’s state planner urged medical equipment manufacturers on Sunday to step up output amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, and said the government will set up stockpiles, including masks, goggles and protective suits to be able to better deal with epidemics.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China urges medical equipment makers to step up output: state planner - February 8, 2020
- Pompeo urges U.S. state governors to be cautious in business with China - February 8, 2020
- Thai forces believe shooter in mall basement as death toll hits 21 - February 8, 2020