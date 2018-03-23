China urges U.S. away from ‘brink’ as Trump picks trade weapons

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China urged the United States on Friday to “pull back from the brink” as President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese goods moved the world’s two largest economies closer to a trade war.
