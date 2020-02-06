China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases on cruise ship off Japan

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in mainland China hit 563, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.
