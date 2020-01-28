China virus death toll passes 100 as U.S., Canada issue travel warning

The United States warned against travel to China on Monday and Canada issued a more narrow travel warning as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus passed 100, with tens of millions stranded during the biggest holiday of the year and global markets rattled.
