China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to more than 420.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China state media urges investors not to panic over market slide on coronavirus outbreak - February 3, 2020
- Australia eyes second flight from Wuhan as evacuees arrive on Christmas Island - February 3, 2020
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400 - February 3, 2020