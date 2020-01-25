China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,000 infected

China confirmed another 15 deaths in the province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, highlighting the challenges for health authorities around the world working to prevent a global pandemic.
