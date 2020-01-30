China virus death toll rises to at least 212 as WHO declares global emergency

Health authorities in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic, said on Friday that deaths from the disease had risen to 204, a sharp increase that underscores concerns about the virus from global health officials.
