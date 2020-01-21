China virus fears grow as human transmission and fourth death confirmed

With millions of Asians traveling on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday, authorities in China confirmed that a new virus could be spread through human contact, reporting 15 medical staff had been infected and a fourth person had died.
