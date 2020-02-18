China virus outbreak threatens global drug supplies: European business group

The world’s pharmacies may face a shortage of antibiotics and other drugs if supply problems from China’s coronavirus outbreak cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned on Tuesday.
