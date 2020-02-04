The White House’s top economic adviser said on Tuesday that China’s coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Baby Yoda powers Disney streaming subscriptions to fast start - February 4, 2020
- Partisan rancor on display as senators argue their positions in Trump impeachment trial - February 4, 2020
- China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal: White House adviser - February 4, 2020