China virus toll crosses 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Indonesia’s Lion Air Group to suspend all flights to China from February - January 29, 2020
- Buoyed by company earnings, world markets look past virus death toll - January 29, 2020
- Beijing health official says virus cases in city, risk of infection rising - January 29, 2020