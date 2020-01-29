China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicentre of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.
