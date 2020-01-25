China virus toll hits 41; Australia reports first four cases

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start, with many transport links and tourist sites shut, while Australia confirmed its first four cases.
