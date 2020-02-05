The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during speech to Congress as impeachment trial nears end - February 4, 2020
- Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan - February 4, 2020
- China virus toll nears 500; cruise ships, Hong Kong flights hit - February 4, 2020