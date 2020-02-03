China virus toll rises as Chinese markets set to reopen after holiday

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China’s Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 on Monday, Chinese state television reported citing official figures, as investors braced for volatility when Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year break.
