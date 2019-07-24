China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence

China’s defense ministry warned on Wednesday that it was ready for war if there was a move toward Taiwan’s independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island.
