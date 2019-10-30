China warns U.S. criticism at U.N. over Xinjiang not ‘helpful’ for trade talks

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun warned on Tuesday that U.S. criticism at the world body of Beijing’s policy in remote Xinjiang was not “helpful” for negotiations between the two countries on a trade deal.
