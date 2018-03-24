China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests

BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States has flouted trade rules with an inquiry into intellectual property and China will defend its interests, Vice Premier Liu He told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a telephone call on Saturday, Chinese state media reported.
