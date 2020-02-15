China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system: CCTV

China will build a national supply and purchase system for emergency supplies as well as a complete epidemic emergency response system, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday citing comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
