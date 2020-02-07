China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctor’s death sparks outcry

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China was doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by police.
