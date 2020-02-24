China will raise tolerance for banks’ non-performing loans amid coronavirus outbreak

China will increase the tolerance for non-performing loans (NPL) for local branches of financial institutions and encourage them to write off some bad loans to lower the NPL ratio, an official said on Monday.
