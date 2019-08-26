China willing to resolve trade dispute with U.S. via dialogue: newspaper

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday that China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through calm negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict, a state-backed newspaper reported.
