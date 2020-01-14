China’s 2019 iron ore imports edge up to second-highest on record

China’s iron ore imports rose 0.47% in 2019 to hover just below their all-time annual peak, fueled by strong demand at steel mills and a second-half recovery in shipments from big miners after disruptions earlier in the year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China to pump up U.S. car, aircraft, energy purchases in trade deal: source - January 14, 2020
- Australia ‘open for business’ as cool change eases bushfire threat - January 14, 2020
- Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm: cybersecurity firm - January 14, 2020