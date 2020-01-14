China’s 2019 trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $295.8 billion vs $323.3 billion in 2018

China’s trade surplus with the United States for December stood at $23.18 billion, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday, narrowing slightly from the $24.6 billion surplus posted for November.
