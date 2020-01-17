China’s annual aluminum production fell for the first time in 10 years in 2019, official data showed on Friday, hit by softer demand amid the Sino-U.S. trade row and large-scale smelter outages.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Temasek, Trustbridge target majority stake in WeWork China at $1 billion valuation – sources - January 16, 2020
- China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, but ends 2019 on firmer note - January 16, 2020
- China’s annual aluminum output slips for first time in decade - January 16, 2020