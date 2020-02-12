China’s aviation regulator hopes countries will lift virus-related travel curbs soon

China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it hopes countries will lift virus-related travel restrictions as soon as possible, in line with guidance from the World Health Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization.
