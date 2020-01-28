China’s Beijing suspends most bus services to Hebei to curb virus spread

China’s Beijing Public Transport Group said it will suspend the majority of bus services into neighboring Hebei province starting on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement on its official Weibo account.
