Build Your Dreams outsells rival in final quarter of 2023 figures for battery-only vehiclesElon Musk’s Tesla has been overtaken by its Chinese rival, BYD, as the world’s top selling electric carmaker.BYD, which has been backed by the US investment billionaire Warren Buffett since 2008, has beaten Tesla’s production for a second consecutive year. Continue reading…

