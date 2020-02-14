China’s capital Beijing imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals

The Chinese capital Beijing is imposing a 14-day self-quarantine on all those returning to the city, and will punish those who refuse to quarantine themselves or follow official rules on containing a new coronavirus, city authorities said on Friday.
