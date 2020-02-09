China’s coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.
