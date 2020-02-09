China’s coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as millions stagger back to work

China raised the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003, as millions prepare to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.
